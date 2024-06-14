Brookwood hosts basketball camp

Jun. 13—{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}THOMASVILLE — Brookwood basketball hosted their basketball camp, welcoming in 37 future Warriors and youth of the community to come and learn skills from the 26-3 region champion team.

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}"This might have been the best, most efficient camp it seem like we've done," said Brookwood head coach Nate VanDuyne. "Through everything we're doing we try to build up our style of play. We're integrating skills that we teach up at the high school level, using our high schools players to teach those and it really does kind of become a really cool community event."{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}A big part of these camps is community outreach. The Warriors hope to bring in youth from outside of Brookwood in an effort to get more kids excited about Warrior basketball.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}"It went really well and we really do try to make it an outreach thing too where we're hoping people come in from outside of Brookwood," said VanDuyne. "Coming in from the community and get exposed to Brookwood a little bit." {/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}One of the keys to running an effective and fun camp is the players. This week, Brookwood players spent time on the court with the campers, not only teaching them skills, but bonding with the kids as well. That's something that VanDuyne believes is important for his players and the Warriors program.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}"When you pour into these kids you really get a lot of things back in return," VanDuyne said. "You don't do it for that, but it's fantastic when it comes to program building and you see it come to fruition."{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The Warriors basketball program will host another youth basketball camp in July, from the 15th-18th, as part of Brookwood's 2024 Warrior Way Camps.{/span}