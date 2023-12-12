Brookwood football receives All-Region and All-State honors

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE — After a 6-5 season that saw the Warriors season end with an early playoff exit, Brookwood football players have received several All-Region selections as well ass three All-State selections.

It's no wonder that several of the Warriors offensive weapons received these honors as Brookwood was virtually unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball. Receiver Nic Clark, running back and receiver TJ Thomas, tight end Briggs Daniels, tight end and defensive end Aidan Hunt, receiver Rex Schofill and quarterback Rodge Waldrop all received All-Region selections.

Linebacker Chapman Wolsfelt also received an All-Region selection for his work on the defensive side of the ball.

Honorable mentions included Caleb Lewis, JT Reed, Isiah Hill, Henry Frye and Seth Boggs.

Seniors Rodge Waldrop and TJ Thomas, along with junior Rex Schofill, also received selections for their GIAA All-State team. Waldrop, who has been a staple of the Brookwood offense since he took over at quarterback, threw for an astounding 3408 yards while completing almost 60% of his passes; 698 of those passing yards came in just one game against Deerfield-Windsor. Waldrop also threw for 40 touchdowns.

TJ Thomas had 147 carries as a running back for the Warriors, rushing for 946 yards and 16 TDs. As a receiver, Thomas caught 65 passes for 1025 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Junior Rex Schofill emerged as a top target for Waldrop this year with 95 receptions for 1258 yards and 12 TDs. He and Waldrop both set state and school records in the 59-56 win over Deerfield-Windsor. Schofill set the Brookwood school record with 369 receiving yards in that game along with four touchdowns and 25 receptions. Waldrop threw for 698 yards, shattering the All-Time Georgia state record, set a Warriors record with 42 completions and tied the All-Time Georgia record with nine touchdowns.

Congratulations to these Warriors on a record setting season filled with dramatic victories and incredible performances.