Brookwood baseball receives All-Region honors

May 20—THOMASVILLE — This was a disappointing season for the Brookwood Warriors on the diamond. The young and fresh Warriors squad went 5-17 overall this season and finished 1-9 in the region.

The 2024 baseball season wasn't without an upside as the Warriors showed solid flashes in their five wins. They looked very good in their 15-0 win over Highland Christian, they took down Georgia Christian 10-4 late in the season and secured a 3-2 win over Westwood in extra innings.

Even with the tough season, several Brookwood baseball players received All-Region honors. Senior and multi-sport athlete Rodge Waldrop, who is headed to Georgia State to play football, was named to the All-Region team. Jake Dunlop, Owen Bodell, Pearce Hightower and Barrett Stencil all received honorable mentions.