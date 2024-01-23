Brookwood baseball ready to take the diamond

Jan. 23—THOMASVILLE — As the off-season work outs close and the every day practices begin, Brookwood is getting ready to strap on their cleats and take the diamond. This year's squad is certainly a young one, though head coach Daniel Funt seems to be confident in his team and the coaching staff's ability to develop their talent.

"We've had a good off-season. I feel good," Funt said. "We've got good young talent and it's just going to be about developing that young talent."

This season will be a bit tougher with a young squad and a region that is just as stacked as last year. Last season Brookwood won their region, but not by much. The Warriors maintained a 7-3 record to lead the region, but Valwood and Southland were right on their heals with a 6-4 record in region play. Valwood and third place Terrell Academy would go on to make it to the semi- finals.

"In our region you have to play well everyday. It doesn't matter if you're favored or not in games, if you don't show up to play that day, you're going to get beat," said Funt. "I don't think it changes this year. Even though we're going to be super young, I feel like if we can pitch and play defense and keep the score close; I feel like we've got a shot."

One of the Warriors' strengths this year should be their rotation. Several new and young arms will be introduced, but the Warriors will also be able to lean on seniors Rodge Waldrop and Owen Bodell, both of whom got a lot of innings last season.

"I feel like that should be a strength. Rodge (Waldrop) and Owen (Bodell) both got, obviously, a ton of innings, a lot of quality innings," Funt said. "I feel like Jake Dunlop, he didn't pitch in region games, but he got a lot of good innings as well and is capable of potentially being a third starter. and then there's going to be some young guys who need to step up."

The Warriors will open up their season at home on February 13, as they take on Lanier County. They will then head on a three-game road trip where they will take on another public school in Wakulla, then two private programs in Southwest Georgia Academy and Wakulla Christian School.