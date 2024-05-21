Brookstone Baseball wins GIAA 4A State Championship

MACON (WRBL) – The Brookstone Baseball team had one goal in mind entering Monday’s game against First Presbyterian Day, a state title. The last time the program took home that award was back in 1981, 43 years prior.

And after winning the first game of the series, the Cougars had a chance to put it away in game two. Though it started off with the Cougars behind 2-0, Brookstone would quickly turn the tide. Putting up seven runs in the first inning, taking a 2-0 deficit and turning it into a 7-2 lead.

The Cougars would add onto the lead, going onto win the game 9-5. This victory gives Brookstone Baseball it’s first state championship in over four decades. It’s a victory that Head Coach Greg Mathis couldn’t be prouder of; “It’s been 43 years. 1981, we won one…and we’ve been around it, but we finally won it again”.

It is certainly an accomplishment the entire Brookstone family can be proud of. You can see highlights from the State Championship game, as well as hear from Mathis by clicking the video player above.

