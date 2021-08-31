'Brooksie' banned: PGA Tour to eject fans who taunt Bryson DeChambeau with Brooks Koepka chants

Bryson DeChambeau recently confronted a fan who chirped 'great job Brooksie' - GETTY IMAGES

Members of the gallery who shout “Brooksie!” at Bryson DeChambeau will instantly be ejected from PGA Tour events. That was the draconian message here at East Lake as the strict new “Fans Code of Conduct” was revealed.

The news is sure to lead to accusations of the Tour sending out the fun police to protect the sensitive ears of their cosseted millionaires and, bearing that in mind, to unveil this swingeing approach at the FedEx finale where one of the elite will walk off with $15m might seem curious timing.

Yet Jay Monahan, the Tour commissioner, is seemingly determined to draw the line here and now. Even though he valiantly tried to claim that “this is not about one individual” it plainly is. DeChambeau is boycotting talking to the written press and after months of hearing the “Brooksie” taunt - in reference to social media spat with Brooks Koepka - the “banter” has obviously reached its head.

ESPN reported on Sunday that as he trudged back to the clubhouse after losing a six-hole play-off to Patrick Cantlay a spectator yelled “Good work, Brooksie!”. DeChambeau apparently lost his cool, screaming back at the man: “You know what? Get the f--- out!" He then beckoned for security to deal with the heckler.

This could become an all too regular sight after Monahan’s intervention. In other sports, it might be the professional punished for reacting with foul language to the paying public, but not in golf. Leave our superstars be. And do not dare insult them by calling them another player’s name because Monahan believes that qualifies as 'harrassment'.

“The barometer that we are all using is the word ‘respect’, and to me, when you hear ‘Brooksie!’ yelled or you hear any expression yelled, the question is, is that respectful or disrespectful?” Monahan said. “That has been going on for an extended period of time. To me, at this point, it's disrespectful, and that's the kind of behavior that we're not going to tolerate going forward.

“Fans who breach our code of conduct are subject to expulsion from the tournament and loss of their credential or ticket. I think we can all agree that we have seen issues as of late across the sports landscape where that pent up demand plays out in an ugly way.

“Golf is not immune from unfortunate and disruptive behavior, although I would say that we do have the very best fans in the world. This is about just a few bad actors. And for the record, this isn't about any one particular player or one particular incident, but in some situations it's apparent that we have gotten away from the very civility and respect that are hallmarks to our great game.”

Monahan confirmed that he had spoken to DeChambeau and Koepka about their feud which has being grinding on for more than two years and Steve Stricker, the US Ryder Cup captain, has made it known that the pair’s squabbling has been “put to bed” if only for the match at Whistling Straits in two weeks’ time.

Yet seeing as Koepka went to Twitter and actually offered free beer to fans who called his enemy “Brooksie” suggests a long-term truce needs striking. “I've had conversations with both players,” Monahan said. “This issue isn't specific to one or two players. I think it's an opportunity to reassess overall civility at our tournament and fan behavior and reset the expectation through our fan code of conduct.”

Of course, Koepka is not the only panto villain on the fairways. Patrick Reed could even be labelled his superior in this regard, as Stewart Cink noted. “This year I have played a lot of golf with Patrick Reed and I played quite a few rounds with Bryson,” the 2009 Open champion said. “I did hear some pretty astonishing things when I played with Patrick. He and I just laugh about it when we hear it and I can't believe that there hasn't been a murder yet in the crowd.

“It's pretty intense, but it's more about just getting the laugh out of their buddies.”

Cink clearly does not believe zero-tolerance to be the way forward. “[We are] big boys out here and we have got to be big boys if we want to play in this game,” Cink said. “That’s just the way it is.”

Certainly Reed shows no sign of raising the white flag. Despite being hospitalised after contracting double-pneumonia two weeks ago, the 31-year-old has got off his sickbed to fly from Houston to take his place here as the 30th and last qualifier. The guaranteed money is one thing - the player who finishes 30th will receive more than £180,000 - but this is more about the Ryder Cup for the golfer who styles himself as Captain America.

Stricker is set to name his six wildcards after the conclusion of this tournament and Reed is desperate to show he is fit and ready. “I’ll give it my best shot,” Reed said.