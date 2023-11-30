Brookside star Dean Sullivan, who played Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap, dies aged 68

Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68 (Getty Images)

Former Brookside star Dean Sullivan has died following a battle with prostate cancer aged 68.

The actor was known to millions as drug dealer Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap opera.

His death was confirmed in a statement from Hamilton Management and his family on Thursday.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’. Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.

“We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

