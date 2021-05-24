Brooksby, 20, heads to Paris, 2 years after a US Open splash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOWARD FENDRICH
·4 min read
  • In this image provided by Uomo, tennis player Jenson Brooksby serves in Carpinteria, Calif. Like many a 20-year-old American in Paris for the first time, Brooksby is excited about where he is and eager to see where he's headed. Not just this week, when he's entered in the qualifying event for the French Open ahead of the main-draw action that begins Sunday, but down the road. Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, he smiled.(Dewey Nicks/Uomo via AP
  • In this image provided by Uomo, tennis player Jenson Brooksby hits a ball in Carpinteria, Calif. Like many a 20-year-old American in Paris for the first time, Brooksby is excited about where he is and eager to see where he's headed. Not just this week, when he's entered in the qualifying event for the French Open ahead of the main-draw action that begins Sunday, but down the road. Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, he smiled. (Dewey Nicks/Uomo via AP
  • FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Nikoloz Basilashvili, of Georgia, during the second round of the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Like many a 20-year-old American in Paris for the first time, Brooksby is excited about where he is and eager to see where he's headed. Not just this week, when he's entered in the qualifying event for the French Open ahead of the main-draw action that begins Sunday, but down the road. Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, he smiled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens, FIle)
1 / 3

French Open-Trying to Make It Tennis

In this image provided by Uomo, tennis player Jenson Brooksby serves in Carpinteria, Calif. Like many a 20-year-old American in Paris for the first time, Brooksby is excited about where he is and eager to see where he's headed. Not just this week, when he's entered in the qualifying event for the French Open ahead of the main-draw action that begins Sunday, but down the road. Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, he smiled.(Dewey Nicks/Uomo via AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Like many a 20-year-old American in Paris for the first time, tennis pro Jenson Brooksby is excited about where he is and eager to see where he's headed.

Brooksby, who's from Sacramento, California, has been tearing up the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour — 19-2 record; youngest U.S. player to accumulate three titles in one season on that circuit in 15 years; ranking rose from 315th in February to 163rd on Monday — and now he's looking for more.

Not just this week, when he's scheduled to face 20-year-old German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, who is seeded 20th, at Roland Garros in French Open qualifying Tuesday, but in the years to come. Asked where he sees himself a decade from now, Brooksby did not hesitate a bit.

“I mean, by then, I want to be No. 1 in the world. I believe I can do it. It’s a long road. It takes a lot of, obviously, a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline getting better. But I believe I’m very motivated enough to do that,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press conducted via Zoom. “And by then, even five, 10 years, or before — I mean, I don’t want put limits on it, my goals — I definitely want to be the best player in the world.”

This is what competitiveness and confidence sound like. It's also evidence that having had a taste, albeit a brief one, of the uppermost echelon of a sport can do for someone who is trying to make it big one day.

Qualifying for the French Open began Monday; play in the main draw starts next Sunday. Players whose rankings weren’t high enough to get direct entry into the Grand Slam bracket can earn their way in through the three rounds of qualifying — essentially a tournament before the tournament.

Every so often, someone who does work his or her way into the main event uses that momentum as a springboard for serious success.

At the 2020 French Open, for example, 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda went from qualifying to the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal; 23-year-old Argentine Nadia Podoroska took that route all the way to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. At this year's Australian Open, 27-year-old Russian Aslan Karatsev qualified and got to the semifinals before losing to — yes, that's right — eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Brooksby — known as “JT” to those closest to him, because his middle name is Taylor — played in only one Grand Slam tournament as a junior, the 2018 U.S. Open.

But he stood in the spotlight at age 18 in New York the following year: Brooksby won three matches in qualifying to book a spot in the main draw, then beat 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych.

There was a swirl of attention around Brooksby and conversation about whether he would, or should, opt out of playing college tennis at Baylor and declare himself a professional so he could accept the prize money at Flushing Meadows.

“The whole world told him to go pro,” Brooksby's advisor, Amrit Narasimhan, said in a telephone inteview, “whereas I was like, ‘Buddy, you’re not ready to play pro tennis.'”

Brooskby acknowledges as much, saying, “I felt my game was ready, but not other areas. Not physically, not mentally. ... Now I’m ready.”

So he chose Baylor — but then never actually played a college match, sidelined by a toe injury. In the meantime, he's grown to 6-foot-4 and improved his strength and fitness.

The best part of his tennis game?

“The strength," Brooksby said, "is no weaknesses.”

He's been with the same coach since age 7, Joe Gilbert, who joked that Brooksby is “not growing a beard anytime soon” and offered a similar assessment to Narasimhan's about their player's on-court demeanor.

“He can’t stand losing. And he’s a very fiery competitor," said Gilbert, who met Brooksby after giving his parents tennis lessons. "So he battles himself. Sometimes battles his opponent. He battles everything out there, because he is a bit emotional. But he loves it.”

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-U.S. Open line judges to be replaced by technology this year

    Electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's U.S. Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. The technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • Jags WR Marvin Jones Jr. speaks highly of team’s situation on offense

    The recent free-agent addition said he likes the energy around the Jaguars right now, and he's excited to contribute in Year 1.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • NCIS - Rule 91 (Sneak Peek 3)

    While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they've been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell furious at Jazz decision to sit him Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

    The Jazz sitting Mitchell was certainly peculiar.

  • Square Partners with Plaid on ACH Payment for Merchants

    Square (SQ) has turned to Plaid to make payments through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network easier for its merchants. Square provides an array of financial services targeting merchants and consumers. It operates the Cash App platform for sending and receiving money and trading stocks and bitcoin. Its new partner, Plaid, provides technology that makes it easier for people to connect their bank account to apps for payments. Square will use Plaid’s technology to allow its merchants to accept ACH payments without worrying about bank authentication. The goal is to enable customers to securely connect their bank accounts for easy payment when buying from Square's merchants. Customers will need to enter their bank login credentials to enable payment on the Square network. Square is initially rolling out the ACH payment solution to its U.S. merchants. (See Square stock analysis on TipRanks) Michael Epstein, partnerships manager at Plaid, noted that ACH payments pose less risk of interruption and error than credit cards. He explained, "ACH payments debited directly from bank accounts provide a lower-cost, more accessible alternative to credit cards." “We’re excited to offer ACH as one of many ways that businesses get paid fast and securely with Square,” said Square’s head of Payment Platform Dennis Jarosch. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Square stock and assigned it a price target of $295, which implies 47.49% upside potential. “SQ continues to benefit from increasing Cash App and Seller engagement and its growing customer base,” noted Feinseth. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Moderate Buy based on 17 Buy, 8 Hold, and 2 Sell ratings. The average analyst price target of $284.63 implies 42.3% upside potential to current levels. SQ scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying the stock is likely to outperform the market. Related News: Snap to Acquire WaveOptics for over $500M - Report Oasis Petroleum to Sell Permian Basin Assets for $481M EU Fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit Over Illicit Bond Trading More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Liminal Biosciences Completes Plasma Centers Sale; Stock Jumps 4.65% Cummins and Iberdrola Partner for Large-Scale Hydrogen Projects in Spain Canadian National Railway Snaps up Kansas City Southern for $33.6B Investors Give Nod To Shaw Communications & Rogers Combination

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks Bitcoin and Dogecoin Are 'Stupid Investments.' Is He Right?

    Finance personality Dave Ramsey has been getting plenty of questions on his radio show about investing in cryptocurrency. Yes, he compared making money from cryptocurrencies to making money from cocaine. No matter how popular he is, there are some things Dave Ramsey is dead wrong about.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • NBA announces formation of NBA Africa as the sport expands on the continent

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an early morning news conference, estimated the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Cycling-Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro d'Italia as Bernal retains lead

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Bradley Beal with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/23/2021

  • Badminton-Proposal to change scoring system narrowly defeated in BWF vote

    "Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.