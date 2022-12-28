Brooks, Wyche: Jaguars looking 'dangerous' entering bell lap of 2022 season
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, and Steve Wyche on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
The Horned Frogs spent Christmas watching the GOAT in action
Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, got to perform at Levi's Stadium on Saturday after going viral for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance.
Like many of his peers, Lane Kiffin's introduction to Mike Leach came with a late-night phone call.
As if the news that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suddenly landed back in the concussion protocol wasn’t jarring enough, the circumstances regarding Tua’s placement in the protocol raise plenty of questions. First, despite video showing Tua’s head striking the turf late in the second quarter, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday (when specifically [more]
Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr
The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more complimentary of (Carr) or the way he handled it," McDaniels said of how the quarterback took the news.
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days.