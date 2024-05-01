Brooks Wright earns Defensive Player of the Year honors

Tennessee signee Brooks Wright was named District 4-4A Defensive Player of the Year.

Wright, a senior at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, earned the award for a second consecutive year.

He committed to play for the Vols in eighth grade.

Wright plays catcher at Bearden. Bearden also utilized him as a pitcher and at first base while in high school.

Wright signed with Tennessee on Feb. 7.

Bearden (21-12) is a No. 2 seed in Tennessee’s District 4-4A Tournament and will host a second-round game Thursday.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between William Blount (Maryville. Tennessee) and Maryville (Maryville, Tennessee).

Caitlyn Jordan/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire