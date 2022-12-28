Brooks: Titans must 'unleash Malik Willis as a runner' vs. Cowboys on 'TNF'
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see,” when asked if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be back at practice this week. Well, now reporters have seen that he isn’t. Jackson was not on the field for his 10th consecutive practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat. Jackson has [more]
The NFL has assigned veteran referee Jerome Boger to work Week 17's Saints-Eagles game. New Orleans is 12-9 for games with Boger on the field:
While Brian Daboll's New York Giants are aware and excited about the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, they remain focused on one thing, Week 17 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Domantas Sabonis was going to try to play through his thumb injury, which he first sustained late in Friday's loss to the Wizards. Now, it's unclear how long he'll be out.
Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.
The Tennessee Titans have a lot to consider at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill hurt, Malik Willis struggling and Josh Dobbs new in the locker room.
The Packers are in an interesting place currently
Fresh off eggnog hangovers, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap all of the action from the holiday weekend, from a tightly contested Cowboys-Eagles game, to the Packers staying very alive in the NFC playoff hunt and the Tennessee Titans' late-season collapse.
Destiny remains in the Washington Commanders' hands. But just in case, here are the results that would help the team make the playoffs.
Week 17 NFL broadcast maps: Will your local market carry the Saints-Eagles matchup?
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
An ugly brand of basketball brought the Warriors exactly what they wanted against the Charlotte Hornets -- a win.
Klay Thompson left fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry in stunned disbelief with his circus shot late in the first half of the Warriors' home win over the Hornets.
Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]