Brooks: 'There's quite a divide' between Broncos, rest of AFC West
Drew Lock arrived in Seattle from Denver on March 16 in the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith on April 19. Smith’s two previous seasons in Seattle, though, give him with an early edge on Lock a month later. “Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive [more]
Which rookie might play the most snaps for the Raiders in 2022?
A closer look at Titans UDFA OG Hayden Howerton via pre-draft scouting reports.
ESPN FPI: #Bills are NFL's No. 1 team:
As Robert Woods continues to rehab his torn ACL, he has taken time out to help younger players, GM Jon Robinson revealed.
Harbaugh was laughed at for this assumption. Love him or hate him, Harbaugh has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. For better or for worse, you always know what Harbaugh is feeling about any situation he discusses.
Wentz had a chance to respond to his former owner's comments that called their partnership a mistake.
Chris Fowler was a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show," and Fowler and Finebaum criticized Jimbo Fisher's personal attacks of Nick Saban on Thursday.
Teams not only want to sell every ticket to every game. They also want every ticket to be used, so that fans will spend too much money for food, drinks, parking, etc. For the first season with fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the venue experienced a surprisingly high no-show rate. Ben Fischer of [more]
Returning from legal trouble, Hendershot put draftable-grade performance on tape. Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) takes a look at the film to gauge how things may turn out.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spent Thursday on Twitter voicing his opinions about the ongoing war of words from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
Facing backlash for comments on the Saudi-backed, breakaway golf tour, Phil Mickelson retreated to mansion and largely disappeared from public view.
Za'Darius Smith is really looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers
On the Bengals’ last play of Super Bowl LVI, receiver Ja'Marr Chase was open. He was open enough streaking down the right sideline on fourth-and-1 that he likely would’ve had a touchdown if the ball had been delivered to him. But as we all know, it wasn’t. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald made sure of that, [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has done a lot in his lengthy NFL career, including starting at quarterback for a whopping nine different teams. But one memory sticks out for Fitzpatrick: Beating Tom Brady, and getting snubbed afterward. Asked on the ESPN+ show America’s Caddie what his favorite NFL memory is, Fitzpatrick mentioned beating Brady in 2011, when [more]
After his opening drive at the 2022 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods had a moment with a cameraman.
Former US President Donald Trump accused the PGA Tour of taking advantage of players and fans “for many years” on the same day that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series suffered the resignation of Greg Norman’s right-hand man.
Chargers center Corey Linsley played in Green Bay for seven seasons before signing with the Chargers last year, and he says he sees a lot of similarities between the quarterbacks he’s snapped to, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert. “Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When Aaron [more]
New #Giants OC Mike Kafka spoke to the New York media on Thursday, explaining his decision to leave the #Chiefs after five seasons.