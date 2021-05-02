Brooks says Wizards' mistake on final Dallas possession led to winning 3.

Brooks says Wizards' mistake led to Mavericks' winning 3. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Wizards up by two in the game’s most crucial moments, they did the one thing they couldn’t against a red-hot Dallas Mavericks offense: They made a mistake.

Dorian Finney-Smith found space in the corner as Luka Doncic came off a screen, but Rui Hachimura bit inside to help out on Doncic. The Wizards played the pick well, but Doncic’s 20th assist of the night found Finney-Smith open in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer.

The Wizards had one more chance to win the game, down by one, and despite briefly losing the ball, Bradley Beal’s 3-pointer rimmed out as the Wizards lost to the Mavericks 125-124 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It was the team’s second loss since April 10.

“We made a mistake,” coach Scott Brooks said. “We’re up two, we talked about it after the game and we’ve got to learn from it. Rui made a mistake. We switched the pick-and-roll up top, Russell had him inside the 3. We’re up two, you don’t give up a 3. But it’s one of those things we’re gonna learn from, he’ll learn from it. Rui is a terrific player. But we can’t give up a wide open 3 or a lane-contested 3.”

Saturday’s game went back and forth for the majority of the fourth quarter, even after the Mavericks took an early 18-point lead and appeared poised to run away with the win. That was due in large part to Russell Westbrook, who finished with 42 points to lead all scorers.

But in a game as tight as that one was, a small mistake can cost a team a game.

“We gotta know the score and do a better job,” Brooks continued. “But like I said, he didn’t do it on purpose. He hasn’t been in those positions a lot, and we haven’t practiced a lot, and we haven’t practiced at all in those situations in three months. That’s a tough break, but we’re going to have to learn from it. We’ll be in this position again.”

Of course, placing the blame on a small mistake is foolish — especially when the Wizards fell down by 18 early, shot just 31.6% from 3-point territory and had just three scorers in double-digits with Hachimura one of them.

After a timeout by the Wizards, they moved down the floor and looked to get Beal the final shot. Brooks said that Beal was feeling it down the stretch and wanted to get him an opportunity, so they decided to go at Doncic, who was playing with four fouls (and had just committed one on Beal).

The Wizards lost the ball, but Beal regained it and had an open look for the win. It rimmed out.

“I still had a great look at it,” Beal said. “Just didn’t make it.”

The Wizards (29-35) have eight games left in the regular season, and as Brooks said, they’ll be in that position again against playoff teams. He pointed to the lack of practice time in a cramped 2021 season as a major issue, but noted that he’s sure the Wizards will get better — especially when it counts.

“Nothing to be ashamed of,” Brooks said. “We fought, we competed, we don’t want to lose games, but you don’t want to leave 48 minutes on the floor knowing you didn’t give your best. And I know in my heart, they gave their best shot. We came up a point short.”