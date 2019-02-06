Brooks Reed says goodbye to the Falcons

The cuts are continuing in Atlanta.

Cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant have apparently been joined on the discard pile by defensive end Brooks Reed. Reed said farewell to the Falcons, his teammates and the city of Atlanta on his Instagram page Wednesday.

“Thankful to have been a part of the Atlanta Falcons for the last four years — it has been an incredible journey and I’m so grateful to the city of Atlanta, the Falcons organization, my teammates, and all who have supported me along the way. I walk away with lifelong friendships and memories I will cherish forever. I’m not done yet, and can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Reed was set to make $4.5 million in the final year of the five-year deal he signed with the Falcons in 2015. The Falcons will get that cap space back with $940,000 in dead money left as a result of the $4.7 million signing bonus he got upon signing the deal.

Reed started 34 games over his four seasons in Atlanta and appeared in every game over the last two seasons. He had 24 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 2018.