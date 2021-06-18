U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Brooks: What OBJ's return means for Browns in 2021

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks breaks down what the return of Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could mean for Cleveland's offense in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories