NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: The more players seen at the 2023 HBCU Combine will lead to more HBCU draft picks.
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
The top-ranked team has lost eight times so far this season already, tying the all-time record.
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Mac McClung won the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and is receiving plaudits for his performance in the event.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
Charles Barkley's beef with the Warriors and their fans is a tale as old as time, and he continued his trolling during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.
John Henry came off as defensive at best and delusional at worst in a pair of head-scratching interviews Sunday. John Tomase explains what the Red Sox owner is getting wrong about why Boston's fanbase is fed up.
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
From All-Star Game MVP Jayson Tatum to inflatable mascots and everything in between, your winners and loses from the NBA's weekend in Salt Lake City.
The highs of last March and early April, not even a year old, suddenly feel more and more distant for the Tar Heels.
Winners of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend included Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who posted an All-Star Game record 55 points in a win for Team Giannis, while Mac McClung became an overnight sensation after winning the Dunk Contest in spectacular fashion. Losers of All-Star weekend were LeBron James, who injured his pinky during the game in which his squad lost and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who was asked to take a drug test after he impressed and took the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Plus, the first-ever All-Star Game player draft before tipoff was… a debacle.
It appears the Bruins are nearing a trade for Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, although there's another transaction that may need to happen first.
NBC Sports' Peter King asked Jonathan Gannon about the two crushing Super Bowl TDs and the Eagles' attempt to keep him. By Dave Zangaro
Anthony Rizzo reflected on his new contract with the Yankees and more when he met the media at spring training.
Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about the move.
With pitchers and catchers about to begin, it feels as good a time as any to look ahead to what the Yankees' 2023 roster could look like.
An event that has difficulty attracting a world-class field — a trend that started about four years ago — could (and should) receive help from the PGA Tour.
It is a question a section of supporters and pundits who have covered the club for years have been struggling to answer since the embarrassing defeat to Southampton – why have Chelsea not sacked Graham Potter yet?