Brooks: The more players seen at the 2023 HBCU Combine will lead to more HBCU draft picks

Yahoo Sports Videos

Winners of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend included Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who posted an All-Star Game record 55 points in a win for Team Giannis, while Mac McClung became an overnight sensation after winning the Dunk Contest in spectacular fashion. Losers of All-Star weekend were LeBron James, who injured his pinky during the game in which his squad lost and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who was asked to take a drug test after he impressed and took the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Plus, the first-ever All-Star Game player draft before tipoff was… a debacle.