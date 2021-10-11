Brooks: 'It might be time' to consider Herbert as superior to Mahomes

Associated Press

Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed five field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Crosby finally connected to give Green Bay a win over Cincinnati. Eight kickers combined to miss 11 extra points, increasing the total to 12 in Week 5 to tie the NFL record set in Week 11 of the 2016 season. Carolina allowed a blocked punt with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter that led to Philadelphia scoring the go-ahead touchdown in a comeback win.