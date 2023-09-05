Brooks leads four Tar Heels with Player of the Game honors in win vs. Gamecocks

It’s been an amazing Labor Day weekend for the UNC football program and its fans.

That all started Saturday night, when an experienced but revamped Tar Heel squad stifled South Carolina, 31-17, in the season opener for both teams under the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium.

There were so many positives from UNC, particularly with the defensive unit that was one of college football’s worst in 2022. The Tar Heels’ defensive generated nine sacks – more than half the 2022 total (17) – and held the Gamecocks to just three second half points.

UNC running back British Brooks, playing in his first game since 2021, showed no signs of rust. He gained a game-high 103 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. This earned him the Tar Heels’ Offensive Player of the Game.

There were so many Tar Heels who could’ve earned Defensive Player of the Game, but that honor went to starting Jack linebacker Kaimon Rucker. It’s easy to see why Rucker was picked – he led all UNC defensive players with six solo tackles, including a game-high 5.5 for loss, plus tied for the team lead with two sacks.

The Tar Heels’ special team were pretty solid, too, which earned new transfer kicker Ryan Coe and longtime punter Ben Kiernan Special Teams Player of the Game honors. Coe kicked a 37-yard field goal and was a perfect 4/4 on extra points, while Kiernan punted twice for 85 yards.

UNC has another tough test coming up on Saturday, Sept. 9, as it welcomes App State to Kenan Stadium for its home opener. We all remember what happened last time these two squads played…

