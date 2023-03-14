Brooks Koepka's world ranking has plummeted to another historic low

One year ago, Brooks Koepka was asked about his world ranking falling to No. 20.

"That's embarrassing to be 20th," he said.

It's gotten a lot worse.

Koepka, 32, dropped out of the top 100 this week for the first time in nearly nine years and has fallen to his lowest world ranking in nearly 10 years. The Jupiter resident is No. 102, his worst since coming in at 103 in September 2013 and the first time he's hit triple digits since landing at 100 in June 2014.

This from a four-time majors winner who spent 47 weeks at No. 1 in the world, most recently in 2020.

And Koepka cannot put all the blame on being a part of the LIV Golf League, which is not eligible for ranking points. The Palm Beach County native had chances to boost his world ranking in the last year, including two events this year on the Asian Tour in which he missed the cut and finished tied for 46th.

In his last four PGA Tour events, the four majors of 2022, Koepka missed the cut at the British Open and Masters, and finished 55th at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

After joining LIV in June, Koepka won once and placed outside the top 10 in four other stroke-play events in the league financially backed by Saudi Arabia.

Koepka finished tied for 27th in the 48-man field in LIV's season opener at Mayakoba three weeks ago. LIV's second event of the season is this week in Tucson.

Koepka's confidence has eroded since his days at the top of the rankings, something that was on display during filming of the Netflix docuseries, "Full Swing."

"I've had these question marks for like the last year and a half," Koepka said a year ago after missing the cut at the Masters. "Am I going to be the same golfer? Am I ever going to be the same? And I still don't know where I'm at.

"I'll be honest with you, I can't compete with these guys week-in and week-out."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Brooks Koepka once embarrassed to be 20th in world rankings; now he's 102