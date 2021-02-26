Brooks Koepka's 6-under 66 tops leaderboard after Friday at WGC-Workday

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Brooks Koepka finished with a 6-under 66 on Friday and leads the field at 11-under par for the tournament.

