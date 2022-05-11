Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

It’s been over a month since we’ve seen four-time major champion Brooks Koepka on the PGA Tour — a missed cut at the Masters — and that trend will continue this week.

The 32-year-old has withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson, an event being held at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas, Texas. Koepka played in this tournament last season, the first time Craig Ranch was the host venue, and he missed the weekend.

The year 2022 has been a roller coaster for Koepka. In nine events this calendar year, he’s missed four cuts while also cashing in four top 20s.

The 8-time Tour winner is still in the field for next week’s PGA Championship, a major that Koepka has won twice (2018, ’19).

No reason was given for the withdrawal.