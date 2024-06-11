Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open: Tee time, odds to win, recent results, more

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is chasing a third career win at the U.S. Open this week at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Koepka, a Cardinal Newman graduate, won back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018 and has placed top 5 in the event five times in his career.

He enters Thursday's opening round as a tournament favorite once again as he chases his sixth career major championship.

Brooks Koepka U.S. Open tee time

Koepka will tee off on hole No. 1 at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday in a group with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka odds to win U.S. Open

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Brooks Koepka of the United States tosses his ball on the 16th green during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Koepka is tied for the seventh-best odds (+1750) alongside heralded rookie Ludvig Aaberg.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+260) is the runaway favorite on a list that includes the top players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

U.S. Open 2024 favorites

Scottie Scheffler (+260)

Xander Schauffele (+900)

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

Collin Morikawa (+1300)

Viktor Hovland (+1500)

Bryson Dechambeau (+1600)

Brooks Kopeka (+1750)

Ludvig Aaberg (+1750)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3000)

Justin Thomas (+3000)

Brooks Koepka recent results with LIV Golf

Koepka finished in a four-way tie for ninth place after shooting 9-under over three rounds at the Golf Club of Houston in LIV Golf Houston.

Overall, Koepka's Smash GC team enjoyed a strong outing to take second place. Veteran Graeme McDowell led the way at 10-under in a tie for sixth-place individually.

Koepka's play with LIV Golf was trending in the wrong direction before a breakthrough in Singapore in early May.

He shot 15-under to edge out Cam Smith and Marc Leishman at Sentosa Golf Club in the Southeast Asian city-state for his fourth win on the LIV Golf series. Koepka became the first player to win four LIV Golf events (LIV Jeddah twice, LIV Orlando).

It was a strong recovery after a quiet Masters performance and a 46th-place finish at LIV Miami on Trump National Doral Miami, the worst individual finish of his LIV Golf career.

In team golf, Koepka's Smash GC, featuring Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell, won its first tournament this year at LIV Las Vegas.

What majors has Brooks Koepka won?

Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy with Jena Sims after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017, in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

A five-time major champion overall, Koepka is tied with Sam Snead and Gene Serazen for the fourth-most wins (3) at the PGA Championship, trailing only Walter Hagen (5), Jack Nicklaus (5) and Tiger Woods (4).

He won back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018 and then won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. Last year, he won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

Koepka has never won a Masters Tournament but has come close with second-place finishes in 2019 and 2023. He has also never won an Open Championship.

“There’s 19 people in front of me," Koepka said earlier this year regarding golf greats with as many or more major championship victories. "I do know that.”

