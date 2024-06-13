Brooks Koepka tracker: Score, key shots, live updates from the 2024 U.S. Open

Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka is hunting his sixth career major championship this week at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Koepka, a Cardinal Newman graduate, won back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018 to establish his reputation as one of golf's most potent players at major championships.

Koepka has made clear his goal to win each of golf's majors to complete the career grand slam and chase down golf's greatest major champions on the all-time tournament wins list. He is the 20th golfer to win five career majors.

Koepka currently plays with LIV Golf, where he's the captain of his team Smash GC. He won at LIV Golf Singapore and finished top 10 at LIV Golf Houston in his most recent outing.

Koepka saves par from bunker

After his approach shot found the greenside bunker, Koepka was able to get up and down to save par and remain tied for the lead at 3-under through 11 holes.

Koepka birdies No. 10 for solo lead

It's another birdie for Koepka on a par-5, his second and last for the day. He's 3-under for the day.

Koepka's birdie briefly gave him a solo lead in the first round. France's Matthieu Pavon and Sweden's Ludvig Aaberg also picked up birdie to move to 3-under.

Brooks Koepka leads in first round

"The Okeeheelee Kid" is off to a flying start at the U.S. Open with a share of the lead at 2-under after nine holes.

France's Matthieu Pavon holed an eagle and is also 2-under in the first round.

Koepka birdies No. 7

It's an early first-round lead for Koepka as he moves to 2-under with a birdie on the 436-yard par-4 seventh.

He played iron-iron to open the hole, landing his second shot 7 feet from the hole. He buried the birdie putt.

Koepka birdies No. 5

He has a birdie on Pinehurst's easiest hole, the 582-yard par-5 fifth.

Koepka's key shot was a 240-yard wood from the rough which found a sprinkler head just off the green. He took relief and then played a nice lag putt to set up the birdie.

Brooks Koepka U.S. Open tee time

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts on the 16th green during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Koepka teed off on hole No. 1 at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday in a group with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka odds to win U.S. Open

Koepka is tied for the seventh-best odds (+1750) alongside heralded rookie Ludvig Aaberg.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+260) is the runaway favorite on a list that includes the top players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

U.S. Open 2024 favorites

Scottie Scheffler (+260)

Xander Schauffele (+900)

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

Collin Morikawa (+1300)

Viktor Hovland (+1500)

Bryson Dechambeau (+1600)

Brooks Kopeka (+1750)

Ludvig Aaberg (+1750)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3000)

Justin Thomas (+3000)

Brooks Koepka recent results with LIV Golf

Koepka finished in a four-way tie for ninth place after shooting 9-under over three rounds at the Golf Club of Houston in LIV Golf Houston.

Overall, Koepka's Smash GC team enjoyed a strong outing to take second place. Veteran Graeme McDowell led the way at 10-under in a tie for sixth-place individually.

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Brooks Koepka tracker: Score, key shots, live updates from the U.S. Open