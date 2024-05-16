Brooks Koepka tracker: Score, key shots, live updates from the PGA Championship 2024
Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka is hunting his sixth career major championship and a title defense this week at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Koepka, a Cardinal Newman graduate, won the PGA Championship in 2023, his third career victory at the major after winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
Koepka has made clear his goal to win each of golf's majors to complete the career grand slam and chase down golf's greatest major champions on the all-time tournament wins list. He is the 20th golfer to win five career majors.
Koepka currently plays with LIV Golf, where he's the captain of his team Smash GC. He won his most recent outing at LIV Golf Singapore after struggling in the first events of the 2024 campaign.
A rare breed: Brooks Koepka looking to buly his way to another major
Koepka at the PGA Championship: Putter switch, pairings, more info
Follow along here for hole-by-hole live updates on Brooks Koepka as he competes in the 2024 Masters Tournament:
When is Brooks Koepka's tee time at the PGA Championship?
Koepka will play in a group with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth over the first two rounds at the PGA Championship.
The group will tee off at 8:37 a.m. for Thursday's first round and will begin at 2:02 p.m. in Friday's second round.
Brooks Koepka 2024 PGA Championsihp betting odds
Koepka ended Wednesday with the fourth-best odds to win the tournament at +1300 per Hard Rock Sportsbook.
Scottie Scheffler (+375), Rory McIlroy (+600) and Xander Schauffele (+1200) are the only players with better odds as of 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.
More Koepka betting lines at the PGA Championship include:
To finish
Top 5: +350
Top 10: +170
Top 20: -125
USPGA Exclusive
McIlroy and Koepka both in Top 20: -110
Scheffler, McIlroy and Koepka all in Top 20: +135
More specials
Koepka to finish as first round leader: +700
To make the cut: Yes (-650) / No (+350)
To finish as top LIV Golfer: +350
To finish as top American: +850
*All lines current through Wednesday, 5 p.m. ET
Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Brooks Koepka tracker at the PGA Championship: Score, live updates