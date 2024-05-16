Brooks Koepka tracker: Score, key shots, live updates from the PGA Championship 2024

Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka is hunting his sixth career major championship and a title defense this week at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Koepka, a Cardinal Newman graduate, won the PGA Championship in 2023, his third career victory at the major after winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka has made clear his goal to win each of golf's majors to complete the career grand slam and chase down golf's greatest major champions on the all-time tournament wins list. He is the 20th golfer to win five career majors.

Koepka currently plays with LIV Golf, where he's the captain of his team Smash GC. He won his most recent outing at LIV Golf Singapore after struggling in the first events of the 2024 campaign.

Follow along here for hole-by-hole live updates on Brooks Koepka as he competes in the 2024 PGA Championship:

When is Brooks Koepka's tee time at the PGA Championship?

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 15: Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks to the media during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Koepka will play in a group with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth over the first two rounds at the PGA Championship.

The group will tee off at 8:37 a.m. for Thursday's first round and will begin at 2:02 p.m. in Friday's second round.

Brooks Koepka 2024 PGA Championsihp betting odds

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 15: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot on the 10th hole during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Koepka ended Wednesday with the fourth-best odds to win the tournament at +1300 per Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler (+375), Rory McIlroy (+600) and Xander Schauffele (+1200) are the only players with better odds as of 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

More Koepka betting lines at the PGA Championship include:

To finish

Top 5: +350

Top 10: +170

Top 20: -125

USPGA Exclusive

McIlroy and Koepka both in Top 20: -110

Scheffler, McIlroy and Koepka all in Top 20: +135

More specials

Koepka to finish as first round leader: +700

To make the cut: Yes (-650) / No (+350)

To finish as top LIV Golfer: +350

To finish as top American: +850

*All lines current through Wednesday, 5 p.m. ET

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

