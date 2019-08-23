Brooks Koepka takes on ESPN 'Body Issue' critics: 'They don't have the balls to do it'

Brooks Koepka is clearly comfortable with his body. Koepka appeared in ESPN’s annual “Body Issue” this year, and had a message for anyone who wanted to criticize his photos: He looks better than them.

After shooting 3-under 67 on Thursday, Koepka addressed his “Body Issue” photos, one of which he posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. Koepka specifically took aim at his haters, according to USA Today.

"It's one of those things where all these people that talk crap and whatever on social media, they don't have the balls to do it, and they wouldn't look that good," he said Thursday after shooting 3-under 67 to take a share of the lead at the season-ending Tour Championship.

In anticipation of doing the “Body Issue,” the 29-year-old tried to get in better shape for the photoshoot. While the weight loss was the subject of some controversy, Koepka believes his hard work paid off.

Was he right? You can be the judge.

If Koepka is getting flak from other golfers, they aren’t criticizing him publicly. Ricky Fowler applauded the decision, telling USA Today he would be too scared to do it.

After training hard for the photoshoot, Koepka put the weight back on. He joked that he has a “great dad bod right now,” and wants to lose a couple pounds after the season.

Brooks Koepka has no regrets about doing the "Body Issue." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

