Brooks Koepka takes down Rory McIlroy in ruthless style to win St Jude Invitational

Brooks Koepka salutes the gallery after winning the St Jude Classic - Getty Images North America

In a long-awaited golfing duel that sadly proved unworthy of the description, Brooks Koepka took down Rory McIlroy in cold and ruthless style on Sunday night. If there was any doubt over who the best player in the world happens to be, then surely there is not now.

McIlroy went out with a one-shot lead over Koepka at the WGC St Jude Invitational and all eyes were on the final pairing with a classic predicted between these four-time major-winners. It was the first time they have been partnered together in the last group on the last day of a tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, McIlroy could not even finish second as Koepka shot a bogeyless 65 to his rival’s error-strewn 71. The Northern Irishman slipped into a tie for fourth on 11-under, five behind the champion, who enjoyed a three-shot advantage over fellow American Webb Simpson in second with Australian Marc Leishman in third. McIlroy and his admirers had not anticipated this.

Certainly it was fair for observers to question what on earth had happened to the picture of confidence who on Saturday shot an eight-under 62. And this lacklustre display will only add further ammunition for those who insist McIlroy wilts when the glare is at its most intense. Whatever, it was clear that this was another humbling day after the pain of missing the Open Championship cut at Royal Portrush the previous week.

Koepka arrived late at TPC Southwind, but in the event it was McIlroy who did not show up. While McIlroy was on site more than two hours before his tee-time, there were only 40 minutes left on the clock when Koepka eventually showed up. No matter.

McIlroy went round in one-over and congratulates playing partner Brooks Koepka on his storming victory Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Story continues

As McIlroy got bogged down in pars - missing a four-footer for birdie on the third - Koepka zoomed through the first six holes in three-under. He was two clear and that was as near as McIlroy was going to get to him for the rest of the afternoon. While his wedge play once again left a lot to be desired, his putter was the main culprit. McIlroy took 34 putts in 18 holes he will much rather forget.

In fairness, this was a clinic by Koepka. So much for the theory that he can only do it in the majors. The 29-year-old’s first World Golf Championship title gives him even more daylight at the top of the rankings. It was his third win of the season, including, of course the US PGA Championship, and the seventh of his PGA Tour career.

It ensured a near $4 million (£3.25m) payday since Koepka is also now guaranteed the $2m Wyndham Rewards bonus that will go to the regular season's top point earner after next week's finale. As well as that, it sets him up as the overwhelming favourite for next month’s $15m FedEx Cup play-offs bonus.

"It feels really good. This place has always been really special to me and to win here is really nice," Koepka said.

"I managed to get a few putts in early and wanted to get ahead of Rory. It's always fun to battle Rory and it's very pleasing to say the least to come out on top. He is a true competitor and to come out on top against him was special.

"The goal was to make no bogeys and I have managed to do that, so it was really pleasing. I was putting the ball in the correct spot and overall, I'm very pleased. I've been playing so well of late.”

Alongside McIlroy were two Englishmen in Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Fleetwood, who finished second in the Open behind Shane Lowry, shot a 66, while Fitzpatrick eagled the 16th on his way to a 68. Ian Poulter finished two further behind in eighth following a 69 with Justin Rose in a tie for 10th on eight-under courtesy of a 68.