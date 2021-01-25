Brooks Koepka splits with longtime coach Claude Harmon III

Brooks Koepka has parted ways with the swing instructor who helped guide him to four major championships and the top spot in the world rankings.

Claude Harmon III, who began working with Koepka in 2013 when the future superstar was playing on the European Challenge Tour, revealed the split to Golfweek on Monday. During an interview about his client Si Woo Kim’s victory at the American Express on Sunday, Harmon was asked about the form of Koepka, who missed the cut at the Amex by three strokes after rounds of 72-71.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “We are no longer working together.”

Harmon said the split came two months ago, three days after another client of his, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, won the Masters.

“I was informed on the Wednesday after the Masters that he wanted to go in a different direction,” the famed instructor said.

Koepka delivered the news face-to-face in a meeting at the Floridian Golf Club in Palm City, Fla., where Harmon is based.

Reached by text in California, Koepka confirmed the news to Golfweek.

“I love Claude, we had a great run and he’s still family to me, but unfortunately we’re not working together anymore,” Koepka said.

