Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC make surprise signing during LIV Golf offseason

Brooks Koepka’s brother, Chase, was relegated from the LIV Golf League for the 2024 season after finishing 48th in the season-long standings during the 2023 season.

How did Brooks replace his struggling brother? By signing Graeme McDowell, who finished just three spots clear of relegation in 42nd last season. McDowell finished inside the top 20 just three times in 2023 and spent the vast majority of the year in the back half of the 48-player fields. The 44-year-old won four times on the PGA Tour and earned 11 victories on the DP World Tour. His greatest triumph came in 2010 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Smash GC made a quick exit during the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship and Koepka’s first signing doesn’t begin to address his squad’s problems. He still has Matthew Wolff on the roster, a player he publicly criticized on multiple occasions last season, and McDowell is virtually the same caliber of player as the one he’s replacing. Simply put, Brooks and Jason Kokrak, the fourth member of the team, aren’t good enough to carry the squad in 2024.

There’s still time for Koepka to trade Wolff, but after his critical comments, he shouldn’t expect much of a return for the 24-year-old former college star who has struggled with consistency since making the jump to professional golf.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek