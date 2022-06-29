Brooks Koepka responds to Rory McIlroy’s ‘duplicitous’ accusation after LIV Golf move

Brooks Koepka insists Rory McIlroy can “think whatever he wants” after being accusing of being “duplicitous” for the manner in which he joined LIV Golf.

Koepka, a four-time major winner, will make his debut in the Saudi-backed tour this week, with the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament kicking off in Portland on Thursday with a prize fund of $25 million (£20.4m).

The 32-year-old complained at the US Open earlier this month that questions on the Saudi-backed tour were throwing a “black cloud” over the major.

While Dustin Johnson stressed his full commitment to the PGA Tour in March before becoming the first superstar name to join Phil Mickelson ahead of the inaugural event at Centurion Club.

“Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously,” the Irishman said. “I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another and I don’t understand. It’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private.”

But Koepka responded, insisting “opinions change”, adding: “I got respect for Rory, as a player, he's good, he's phenomenal. I didn't see it until a day ago. He's entitled to his opinion. He can think whatever he wants.

“He's going to do what's best for him and his family. I'm going to do what's best for me and my family. You can't hate on anybody for that.”

Meanwhile Bryson DeChambeau, who will also make his debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, has detailed his reasons for joining LIV Golf.

“One of the things for me, was a personal business decision,” said the former US Open champion. “I run and operate my golf as business as well as wanting to be one of the better players in the world.

“Second off, it was going to give me more resources and opportunities to reinvest in my local community in Dallas, and back at my original home in California, where I can do things for junior golf tours, improve my foundation and also build the multi-sport complex I’m going to be here shortly in Dallas.

“And also give me more time to rest — the ability to have weeks off and recover my body the way I want to so that I can be prepared to give it my all when it comes time. Not be depleted every week and continue to get depleted over the course of time.

“And the last part is, I saw that event in London and I saw how much fun everyone was having. That was exciting to me, and I wanted to be a part of something like that.”