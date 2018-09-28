Spectator injured after being hit by Brooks Koepka drive

Golf tournaments in Europe aren’t like those in America. Fans crowd the edges of the fairways in a way that can be downright claustrophobic. And, in some cases, potentially disastrous.

Playing in his morning match alongside Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka sent a drive wide into the crowd at the sixth hole. It struck a fan in the forehead hard enough to knock her to the ground. By the time Koepka got to the fan, medical attention was on the scene.

“A spectator caught the golf ball. It looks to be right above her eye,” Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem said on the air. “There are fairly worrying moments for one of the fans out here. Hopefully everything is okay.”

Koepka gave her a signed glove, as is the custom in these situations, and left to play on. Bystanders reported that he looked visibly shaken after the incident. He picked up his ball on the sixth hole and bogeyed the seventh. Koepka and playing partner Tony Finau didn’t lead until the 18th hole, but vultured a win away from Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

