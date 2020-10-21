Brooks Koepka owes George Kittle some golf clubs

49ers tight end George Kittle calls himself an average golfer, but one of the world’s best players owes him a set of clubs.

Kittle on Tuesday joined the Candlestick Chronicles podcast and explained why professional golfer Brooks Koepka is one set of clubs in debt to the 49ers tight end.

“I’m still upset. Brooks Koepka still owes me a set of golf clubs,” Kittle said. “He told me he was gonna send them to me in March and I think we’re a little bit past that. But I’m gonna still talk (expletive) to him.”

So how did the world’s No. 11 golfer come to owe Kittle such a prize? An early shelter-in-place pushup contest.

“He challenged me to a pushup challenge back during quarantine,” Kittle said. “I said I’ll do it if you send me some clubs. He was like, ‘oh yeah, no worries.’ I was like, how many pushups you want, dog?”

Koepka’s video came first, so Kittle outdid him by one while wearing a weight vest.

With the Masters looming in early November and the 49ers in the thick of a playoff chase, it’s hard to believe the clubs will be top of mind for either player. While Kittle said he doesn’t golf a lot during the season, it’s his goal to become an avid player once his football career is over.

“I can’t wait to at some point where I can just golf every single day and say, ‘honey, I’m going to the golf course,'” Kittle said.

Perhaps by then he’ll be swinging the clubs Brooks Koepka owes him.