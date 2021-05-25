Brooks Koepka’s obvious dislike of Bryson DeChambeau is so great for golf
This rivalry just heated up even more thanks to an incredible video.
This rivalry just heated up even more thanks to an incredible video.
Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.
Cheaters, watch your backs.
After months of using our computers for work, school, streaming, and social media, it’s likely our systems are moving slower than a toddler at bedtime.
This dad had no idea he was being filmed — or being pranked by his wife! The post Mom switches baby to see if Dad notices and secretly films hilarious reaction appeared first on In The Know.
Here's the purse breakdown for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and the rest of the players who made the cut at Kiawah.
The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders voted Monday to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site's connection to the Ku Klux Klan. The moves were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park's Confederate legacy and shore up its finances. “We've just taken our first step today to where we need to go,” the Rev. Abraham Mosley said at a news conference after the vote.
Rory McIlroy said on Sunday that he needed to rectify his driving woes to regain his mojo after a frustrating performance at the PGA Championship. McIlroy, an emphatic winner at Kiawah Island in the 2012 PGA Championship, never got off the launch pad on his return nine years later.
“An absolute tragedy.”
The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.
Both at the Ocean Course and on social media, fans didn't hesitate to celebrate Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship win.
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, was "attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him" early Sunday morning.
Heavy metal band Megadeth has parted ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of sexual misconduct. “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail […]
Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in Dec. 2019, Michigan football LB Jordan Anthony has selected his destination.
Ben Cook impressed Webb Simpson and his caddie Paul Tesori with his play and has ambitions of making the PGA Tour.
Travis Barker stopped abusing prescription pills after the plane crash, saying "that was my rehab."
U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.
But a new report may provide fuel for critics who say more payments aren't necessary.
It’s end of watch for a pair of longtime regular cast members on NCIS: Los Angeles. As the CBS military crime drama wrapped its 12th season Sunday night, Intelligence agent Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) and tech consultant Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) worked their final cases. Smith was with the show since Season 2 in […]
The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.