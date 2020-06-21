Brooks Koepka nearly makes hole-in-one on par 4, likes shot so much he retweets it during weather delay

There was no reason for Brooks Koepka to play it safe on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. He started the final round three shots off the lead and after seeing some early scores posted, knew that Harbour Town was vulnerable once more to red numbers. He was paired with good pal Dustin Johnson, so a relaxed atmosphere was guaranteed. And, you might not be aware but, Koepka, No. 4 on the World Ranking, sits a surprising 204th on the FedEx Cup points list with only nine more tournaments to play (as long as the re-vamped schedule doesn’t see any other tournament cancelations). A good finish, then, in any of his next few starts is critical if he is going to move into the top 125 and compete in the Playoffs.

The go-for-broke mentality only intensified after making bogeys on the third and fourth holes on Sunday. Going backward was not something Koepka had in mind. But he started to turn things around with a two-putt eagle on the par-5 fifth hole.

And then, on the drivable par-4 ninth hole, Koepka did this …

It’s not often that you roll in a 3½-footer for eagle and you’re kind of disappointed. Then again, it’s not often you make a hole-in-one on a par 4 on the PGA Tour. (It’s happened just once, to Andrew Magee at the 2001 Phoenix Open). Not long after finishing the hole, play was suspended at Hilton Head Island because of lightning in the area. Koepka came off the course and apparently got to take a peek at his own handiwork as you can tell by the fact he retweeted the shot to his own followers while waiting to get back on the course.

Koepka sits two shots off the lead with nine holes left. No doubt a few more “can you believe that” shots will come in handy if he hopes to walk away with the title at Harbour Town.

