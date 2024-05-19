Brooks Koepka leaves PGA Championship wondering what could've been after ugly Saturday round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brooks Koepka is thinking about at what could have been at the PGA Championship, if not for Saturday.

Koepka played three of the four rounds at 12-under. But a 3-over 74 Saturday, that was a lot uglier until he closed with two birdies, took him out of contention for his sixth major championship.

The Jupiter resident and LIV golfer finished at 9-under 275 with rounds of 67-68-74-66.

"(Saturday) I don't think I did one thing good at all," Koepka said after his round of six birdies and one bogey Sunday. "Usually when you play bad you got one thing you do OK. You might putt bad. You might drive it bad. Yesterday was a combination of everything."

Which is why Koepka was not in a pleasant mood even after his 66.

Brooks Koepka lines up his putt on the 15th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

When asked to assess his week he said, "Not very good. That's pretty obvious, isn't it?"

And when asked the difference in his game from those struggles Saturday to his recovering Sunday, he said, "I don't know, about eight shots."

Maybe this will help:

In strokes gained: off the tee, Koepka went from 66th Saturday to fourth at the time he finished Sunday.

In strokes gained: putting, he finished 68th Saturday to ninth at the time he finished Sunday.

"I feel like I'm playing good," Koepka said. "(Saturday) was just kind of unfortunate timing, I missed a bunch of putts Friday from inside 5 feet. Other than that I feel like I'd be pretty close to right there."

Koepka spoke about his team assigning him "punishment workouts" after a poor showing at the Masters. He described them as a lot more running, very up-tempo, no rest.

"It sucks," he said.

With the U.S. Open coming up in a month, Koepka expects his team will not be easy on him between now and the time he arrives at Pinehurst, despite moving up the scoreboard Sunday.

And Koepka, who said he will do whatever his team asks, is ready to go to work.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Brooks Koepka leaves PGA Championship wondering what could have been