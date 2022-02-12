Brooks Koepka leans into ‘cupcake’ nickname at WM Phoenix Open with new merch drop

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Brooks Koepka is leaning into the “cupcake” nickname.

In fact, he debuted a cupcake rope hat this week at the WM Phoenix Open that fiancée Jena Sims has been sporting in his gallery (nice touch with the blue frosting, but where are the sprinkles?).

It’s a reference back to the 2015 tournament here, where the first tee announcer on Sunday called him “Bruce Cupcake.” Koepka went on to shoot 66 and win his first tournament on the PGA Tour.

“We were laughing about that when I walked off the tee,” Koepka said in 2015 at his winner’s press conference. “I was laughing while I was taking practice swings. I don’t even know. Most people don’t know how to say it. I’m not surprised. He’s not the first one. He won’t be the last.”

Now, after winning four majors and reaching World No. 1 for a stretch, the golf world certainly knows his name, but Koepka has been proven to be correct on his prediction. Just two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, first tee announcer Tony Perez, the father of Tour pro Pat Perez, announced Koepka as Bruce.

Brooks Koepka debuted a cupcake hat this week at the WM Phoenix Open. (Courtesy Brook Koepka Foundation)

Koepka said he would be giving away the Cupcake hats to fans at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole on Saturday, just as he did during the second round.

“All my merch from my foundation and all that stuff, so hats and jerseys,” he said. “First time I’ve ever done it, man.”

For those Koepka fans that don’t catch a freebie at 16 or are not in attendance, the lightweight-cotton, twill-fabric hat with five-panel ‘retro fit’ and plastic snap closure is available on his website for $40. All proceeds benefit his charitable foundation dedicated to brightening the futures of children facing challenges.