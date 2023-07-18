Brooks Koepka has 'interesting' conversation with Zach Johnson about Ryder Cup

Getty Images

HOYLAKE, England – Only Brooks Koepka could so easily stumble into intrigue.

Monday at Royal Liverpool, the PGA Championship winner wandered to the first tee only to find Zach Johnson, this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain, waiting to get his practice round underway. The two were joined by Adam Scott and, Koepka explained, the conversation drifted to this year’s Ryder Cup.

“Walked on the first tee right behind [Scott]. He didn't have a tee time, neither did I and neither did Zach and neither did Cam. There was a good little wait, so we all played,” explained Koepka, as if his status on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team was not something to be dissected.

Koepka, whose chances to earn Ryder Cup points has been limited to majors because of his status on LIV Golf, is third on the U.S. points list and he can lock up his spot on this year’s team with a solid week at The Open, otherwise, he would need to be one of Johnson’s six picks.

Koepka called the conversation “interesting” and didn’t seem concerned about his status on this year’s team.

“It was just hearing his perspective and all the stuff he's got to do. The PGA of America does a really good job in easing it for him, and just kind of talking about the preparation for it, what our team is going to do, where are we going to be, and just a little bit more about the shuffle of guys and the stuff they have kind of behind the scenes, stats, stuff like that,” Koepka said. “It's quite interesting just hearing about it all. I guess when you look at the standings, where guys are, versus I guess some events don't count at the end of last year. If you just equate all that as equal, where everybody would stand.”

Koepka was also asked about last month’s framework agreement between the PGA Tour, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the DP World Tour. Like nearly every player, he didn’t have any details about where the deal goes from here, but unlike many of his contemporaries, he wasn’t surprised that the two sides are attempting to work together.

“I figured it was going to happen. I just didn't think it was going to happen this soon,” he said. “I think it was just more surprising, the timing of it all.”