Brooks Koepka hits lefty bombs, talks smack to Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas
A day after Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas transformed into left-handed hacks during a match at the Grove XXIII, Brooks Koepka flexed his lefty muscles.
Koepka's coach, Claude Harmon III, posted a pair of videos that showed Koepka hitting 8-iron nearly 200 yards and driver almost 300 yards, clearly showing he's got more opposite-handed skill than either Fowler or Thomas.
"Come get some!" Koepka said after carrying his 8-iron 194 yards.
Shots fired! @BKoepka @RickieFowler @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/cmRLSbo6Hk
— Claude Harmon III (@claudeharmonIII) March 20, 2020
After his driver went 293 yards, Koepka shouted, "Boom, son!" He then flexed for the 'gram.
Bombs! @BKoepka @RickieFowler @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/wEcj828knB
— Claude Harmon III (@claudeharmonIII) March 20, 2020
It will be interesting to see if Fowler or Thomas get on their TrackMans and show us their numbers, or if any other players accept Koepka's challenge.