Did Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson fight at the Ryder Cup?

So if you thought the 2018 Ryder Cup was over and done with once Europe smashed America over the head with a titanium driver, think again. On the heels of the spat between Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk comes this: multiple outlets are reporting that Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson nearly came to blows. What? WHAT?

Koepka vs. DJ?

Multiple outlets have indicated that Koepka and Johnson needed to be separated at a post-tournament party on Sunday night. According to the reports, Paulina Gretzky, Johnson’s fiancee, and Jena Sims, Koepka’s girlfriend, were central figures in the dispute. Others present at the party were “clearly shocked and upset by the nastiness, which was very threatening,” according to the Telegraph. (An earlier report in a French newspaper indicated that Koepka and Johnson also exchanged cross words on the plane on the way over to France.)



The news is peculiar indeed, given the fact that Koepka and Johnson carry a longstanding rep as workout partners. They partnered together earlier in the Ryder Cup, falling 2&1 to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose on Saturday afternoon.

“From what I gather I believe someone made this story up,” Blake Smith, Koepka’s agent, told Golf Digest. “Nothing to report on our end.”

Patrick Reed blowback continues

The Koepka-DJ news follows a report that Patrick Reed blasted both Jordan Spieth and captain Jim Furyk for pairings. Reed told the New York Times that he wanted to pair with Spieth, but Spieth lobbied against him. Furyk paired Reed with Tiger Woods for two of the four team sessions and sat him for the two others, and Reed claimed that he was surprised by the decision. “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” Reed said.

But an unidentified non-playing member of the U.S. team took issue with Reed’s characterization. “He is so full of s—,” the team official told the New York Post. “Blindsided, my ass. He begged to play with Tiger.”

Clearly, the U.S.’s Ryder Cup problems run far deeper than missing a few fairways. Expect to hear plenty more on this.

It's all smiles for the U.S. here, but what happened behind the scenes?

