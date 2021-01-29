Brooks Koepka drills tee shot directly into cameraman's shoe: 'I ain't sticking my hand in there'

You might think the hole in one is the rarest golf shot possible, but you would be wrong. Brooks Koepka invented a new standard by which all golf accomplishments must be held to going forward when he drilled a tee shot directly into a cameraman’s shoe.

Yes, this really happened. Koepka unintentionally pulled off the feat on the 16th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open. When he realized what happened, Koepka made the cameraman get the ball out of the shoe, saying “I ain’t sticking my hand in there.”

Tee shot finds shoe.

Stands on cart path.@BKoepka's par-save at the 16th was a wild one. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/e38N1FEuU7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2021

Contrary to “Happy Gilmore” lore, Koepka did not have to play the ball as it lies. He was allowed a penalty free drop. Koepka can be heard discussing the rule in the video. After he estimates where the ball landed, someone tells Koepka he can move it a “club length” and take his next shot from there. Koepka measures out his next shot, and confirms that his drop is within the rules.

Despite those difficulties, Koepka was able to make par on the hole.

Brooks Koepka struggling at Farmers Insurance Open

Though Koepka was able to recover on that hole, he’s struggled at the event. Through two days, Koepka sits at +4 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Six golfers are currently tied for the lead at the event with a -8.

Koepka has two more rounds to try and make up that gap. The Farmers Insurance Open will conclude Jan. 31. Here’s hoping he can get through the event without experiencing any additional “Happy Gilmore” moments.

