Brooks Koepka dismisses conditions to make ominous Open start: 'It doesn't faze me - it makes it more interesting'

It was that Brooks Koepka seemed so utterly underwhelmed by a round of 68 which felt so ominous.

The only blot on a scorecard that would have thrilled most of the field had come following a wayward drive at the 17th but this was otherwise another exhibition of percentage, power golf that saw him birdie two of the three par fives and appear blissfully unaffected by the sometimes torrid conditions.

Koepka later made the conservative estimate that there had been 10 torrential downpours during his five hours on course and yet, as comfortably the best player in the world just now, he clearly knew that the damage to his main competitors was likely to be more severe.

Indeed, anyone watching highlights of their respective rounds, could be forgiven for thinking that Koepka and Tiger Woods were playing almost on different courses. Koepka rarely strayed from the fairways and was constantly flirting with further birdies rather than the unforgiving rough.

His score, then, was ultimately not an especially flattering reflection of the wider quality of his round and, having finished in the top two at every major already this year, including his win at the PGA Championships, there is every reason to think that he could become the first player in history to complete that sequence.

“I've hit it unbelievable the last couple of days,” said Koepka. “I feel very comfortable. You'll be standing over a shot and I see about 20 different flights and shapes. That's what makes links golf so fun. You know you're going to deal with difficult conditions. I just didn't really make any putts - didn't take advantage of anything to really go low.”

And what did he make of the Northern Irish weather? “Standing on the second tee, man, I felt like the world was going to end,” he said. “Probably some of the hardest rain I've been in. It doesn't really faze me. I think it makes it more interesting.”

Koepka’s evident enjoyment of links golf should be significant over the next three days. Having begun his professional career on Europe’s Challenge Tour, he has valuable experience in these conditions. A further, even bigger advantage, is the presence of a caddie in Rickie Elliott who is actually from Portrush.

It all meant that support out on the course was unusually aimed as much at the man carrying Koepka’s bag as the world number one himself and Elliott’s course knowledge was naturally of huge significance.

Asked how many shots Elliott had guided him on, Koepka simply smiled. “About 68,” he said. “I don't have to learn much, my caddie knows it all. It makes my life a lot easier. I just try to do what he tells me to do.”

Koepka will be aiming this weekend for a fifth victory in his last 10 majors championships. It is the sort of strike-rate that was once the preserve of Woods and Koepka is evidently also just beginning to assume a tangible aura in the eyes of his contemporaries.

Shubhankar Sharma played on Thursday with Koepka for the first time since they were both on the Challenge Tour in 2013 and noticed major differences beyond simply the added muscle. “He was so solid and calm,” said Sharma. “What he has done has been sensational - he inspires guys like us.”