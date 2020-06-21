Brooks Koepka cozies up his drive on 329-yard par-4 to just 3 feet

Must be nice to be able to go flag hunting from a shade under 330.

Playing his final round at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, Brooks Koepka took a go at the 329-yard par-4 ninth and missed out on a hole-in-one by all of 3 feet and 6 inches.

Before play was suspended, @BKoepka was playing par 4s like par 3s.



330 yards to 3 feet ... Incredible. 😳#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7u08WhLra8



He promptly cleaned up for his second eagle of round to make the turn in 3-under 33.

At 15 under par, he was just two shots off the lead when play was halted by lightning in the area of Hilton Head Island.

Believe it or not, Koepka only tied for closest-to-the-pin-off-the-tee honors this week at the ninth, as Ryan Palmer also hit it to 3 feet, 6 inches during the first round on Thursday.