Brooks Koepka called Rory McIlroy to discuss PGL decision

As the two most recent players to be ranked No. 1 in the world, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy know their voices carry weight in the game. They also sometimes talk privately to see if they're on the same page.

Such was the case recently regarding the upstart Premier Golf League. McIlroy was the first player to publicly reject the concept, citing the lack of player autonomy over scheduling decisions and questioning the source of some of the funding. Koepka joined him over the weekend, telling the Associated Press that he's "going with the PGA Tour."

While the two are sometimes pitted as rivals, McIlroy told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he recently fielded a call from Koepka to discuss their respective views on the conceptual league.

“I am out of the @premgolfleague.” That's what @BKoepka told the @AP_Sports on Sunday. One of the people who helped him come to that decision: @McIlroyRory. Rory talked about his conversation with Brooks on today's Just the Fax with @BradFaxon. pic.twitter.com/vL75wIEyen — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) March 16, 2020

"There were discussions that were had. Brooks did call me a couple weeks ago, and just wanted to sort of get my thoughts on it," McIlroy said. "He wasn't down in Mexico, but he saw what I said down there. He said, 'Look, is that what you really feel?' And I said, 'Yeah. Look, Brooks, it's not something that I want to be a part of for a few different reasons.'"

Koepka's announcement was followed shortly by one from Jon Rahm, meaning the top three players in the world are now publicly against the PGL concept. One of the key elements cited by Koepka was the PGL's restricted fields, noting that golf shouldn't "be about just 48 players." It's a notion on which he and McIlroy find common ground.

"I think one of the great things about golf is the fact that there are these storylines of the underdog," McIlroy said. "The fact that anyone can really qualify for the U.S. Open, and have a great tournament and have a chance to win. Those are the wonderful things about golf."