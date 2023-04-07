Brooks Koepka during his first round at the Masters - Brooks Koepka and caddie in rules row over 'advice' on 15th hole of the Masters - GETTY/Andrew Redington

Brooks Koepka and his Northern Irish caddie, Ricky Elliott, are at the centre of a rules storm after the first round of the Masters.

Paul McGinley, the former Europe Ryder Cup captain, said it was “staggering” that the referees cleared Koepka and Elliott of the incident that could have seen the four-time major winner incur a two-shot penalty and his opening 65 turned into a 67.

Koepka had 212 yards to the pin on the par-five 15th. The American played a fine second shot to 25 feet that he two-putted for a birdie. That was not the problem.

TV footage that quickly went viral on social media seemingly showed Elliott, the popular character from Portrush, saying “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie. Was this Elliott telling his fellow bagman which club his employer had taken for his second shot? If so, that would be a breach of rule 10.2a, which states that no player or caddie can give or seek advice from a competitor.

After their rounds were finished and Koepka joined Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland in the lead on seven under – with Woodland shooting a 68 – Augusta released a bulletin stating that officials had asked the group for an explanation about the accusations of rule-breaking.

“All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the committee determined there was no breach of the rules,” the bulletin said.

The rule states that directly communicating which club a player used constitutes giving advice and would be an infraction. And it also refers to either the player and/or his caddie being at fault in that instance and the player being hit with a punishment.

'Players do not consider it a serious breach'

Kopeka himself explained what had happened in his post-round interviews. “Yeah, we looked at it when we got back in,” he said. “[Gary Woodland and his caddie] had no idea what we were hitting. They didn’t even know because – I know that fact because GW asked me what we hit walking off [the 15th], when we were walking down. So that’s all I can give you.”

McGinley, who is working as a pundit at the Masters, later suggested that Koepka should have been penalised. “Well it’s very obvious,” he told the Golf Channel. “Anybody looking at those pictures, it’s very obvious. It’s staggering that they’ve denied it, because the evidence is there.

“Look, I know Ricky very well. He’s a smashing guy. He’s a great guy. This is common practice on Tour. Whether you like it or not, it’s common practice. It happens in every professional tournament around the world. It’s not obvious always – so blatant.

“[For] players and caddies, who always adhere to the rules and treat the rules [as] very, very important... this is not considered a serious breach.”

That view was echoed by Eddie Pepperell, the English golfer, who said that exchanges like the one between Koepka and Woodland's caddies are commonplace.

Koepka and Woodland are due out in the second round at 8.18am, with England’s Danny Willett also in the threeball. Tee times for day two were moved forward by 30 minutes because of the forecast heavy rain and storms.

A LIV Golf pantomime villain is just what the Masters needs

By Tom Cary

The sight of Brooks Koepka laying waste to Augusta’s verdant fairways on Masters opening day was the stuff of nightmares for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Fresh from his victory at last week’s LIV event in Orlando, Koepka’s brilliance offered worrying proof to Monahan’s members that you can pocket the Saudi millions, play in a three-day competition without a cut, get accepted into the richest major on the planet and still compete right at the sharp end.

The thought of the Floridian going on to win the tournament – and the rest of the "LIV 18" (there are actually only 17 following Kevin Na’s withdrawal) storming the 18th green on Sunday evening – will be giving Monahan sleepless nights from now until then.

But for the rest of us, it may be time to accept an inconvenient truth, which is this: however crass the circuit, however boring/confusing the format, and however much damage it may or may not be doing to the game as a whole, this Masters is being enlivened by the LIV vs PGA narrative.

Stroppy Sergio Garcia can say it is just a media obsession all he wants, but he is wrong. Norman himself said the LIV players would be extra fired up this week. “How can our players not be extra motivated?” the Australian demanded. “There’s been insults recently that LIV is not real golf and I get truly miffed by that hypocrisy. Rory McIlroy implied we were opening some kind of circus and that LIV is an exhibition.”

And that is great. It adds a layer of intrigue to proceedings.

Koepka, if he can keep it up, is in many ways the perfect pantomime villain. The 32-year-old with the MMA fighter’s physique has a reputation for being hard-nosed, unflinching, unemotional. He has frequently bad-mouthed the game of golf, telling interviewers he wishes he could have been the best in just about any other sport. Most egregious of all, he vowed last year to stay loyal to the PGA Tour, only to renege on his promise.

He is also a sensational player at his best. And after two years out with knee injuries, Koepka is starting to look like The Terminator again. His first-round 65 could easily have been a few shots better. And he is clearly desperate to taste success on the biggest stage again.

Brooks Koepka driving at Augusta - Charlie Riedel/AP

The episode of Full Swing that focused on his travails this time last year was akin to watching an athlete in a full-blown existential crisis as he tried to get to grips with his game and his brain. His wife, a former Miss Georgia Teen USA, would be trying to get his attention over something or other and all he would be thinking about was his swing.

“I go back to the first major I ever won,” he says in that episode. “I’d pay back every dollar I’ve ever made just to have that feeling again for another hour.”

He may well get his wish. We have only had one round so far, admittedly, but this is a guy who dominated the game at his best. A man who, according to leading golf statistician Justin Ray, was 82 under par in major championships since 2015 heading into this week. That is 11 shots better than any other player. And that is despite playing the majors in a combined 21 over par in 2021-22. Koepka will not be easy to shake.

It is all set up for an intriguing three days. Can Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler terminate The Terminator? Can McIlroy rouse himself to defend the PGA’s honour? We are about to find out.

Monahan will no doubt be sticking needles into a voodoo Koepka doll every night.

Augusta’s patrons likewise may continue to show ambivalence towards the LIV rebels (Sahith Theegala, a 25-year-old Californian ranked 30th in the world and playing his first Masters, reportedly got a bigger cheer than former winner Patrick Reed when they were introduced on the first tee on Thursday). But Koepka will not care. And neither will television viewers. It all adds to the drama.