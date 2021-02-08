Brooks Koepka bumps Patrick Reed out of U.S. Ryder Cup top six
That didn’t take long.
A week after Patrick Reed knocked Brooks Koepka out of the top six in the U.S. Ryder Cup team rankings, Koepka went out and won the Waste Management Phoenix Open to move back into the automatic picture.
Koepka, whose come-from-behind victory Sunday at TPC Scottsdale was his first win anywhere since the 2019 WGC-FedEx Invitational in Memphis, rose from seventh to third in points on Monday. Koepka is now behind only Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as he attempts to qualify for his third straight Ryder Cup team.
“It's what I live for,” Koepka said Sunday after his win. “I live for those moments where you got to close, you got to hit some quality shots, quality putts. I don't know, I just like showing off, I guess.”
Koepka ranks second WMPO victory as his 'favorite win'
Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s quest to make a fourth straight team received a big boost this week. Spieth tied for fourth to move up nine spots to No. 28.
Here is a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup picture:
1. Dustin Johnson
2. Bryson DeChambeau
3. Brooks Koepka
4. Xander Schauffele
5. Justin Thomas
6. Collin Morikawa
7. Patrick Reed
8. Webb Simpson
9. Tony Finau
10. Harris English
11. Patrick Cantlay
12. Daniel Berger
13. Matthew Wolff
14. Kevin Kisner
15. Gary Woodland
Other notables: 20. Scottie Scheffler, 21. Tiger Woods, 28. Jordan Spieth, 33. Rickie Fowler, 41. Phil Mickelson, 44. Cameron Champ, 46. Will Zalatoris
The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.
Here is a look at the current European Ryder Cup picture:
EUROPEAN POINTS
1. Tyrrell Hatton
2. Tommy Fleetwood
3. Jon Rahm
4. Rory McIlroy
5. Victor Perez
6. Bernd Wiesberger
7. Matt Fitzpatrick
8. Danny Willett
9. Lee Westwood
10. Bob MacIntyre
11. Matthias Schwab
12. Rafa Cabrera Bello
13. Marcus Kinhult
14. Paul Casey
15. Benjamin Hebert
WORLD POINTS
1. Jon Rahm
2. Tyrrell Hatton
3. Rory McIlroy
4. Tommy Fleetwood
5. Victor Perez
6. Paul Casey
7. Danny Willett
8. Matt Fitzpatrick
9. Viktor Hovland
10. Bernd Wiesberger
11. Lee Westwood
12. Bob MacIntyre
13. Rafa Cabrera Bello
14. Justin Rose
15. Sergio Garcia
The top four players in European Points and the top five players in World Points not already qualified via European Points after the BMW PGA on Sept. 12 earn automatic spots on the European team. Three captain’s picks will be made on Sept. 13.