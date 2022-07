Yahoo Sports Videos

The Las Vegas Aces are the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Champions after folding the Sky in Chicago, Tom Brady gets a boost as the Buccaneers signed receiver Julio Jones and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh made a bizarre offer that will likely be refused by his Wolverine players. Plus, Aces players have more money to burn at Vegas casinos after winning the Commissioner’s Cup, a victory that comes with a pretty paycheck.