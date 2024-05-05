Brooks Johnson's competitiveness steers Bemidji's boys tennis team

May 4—BEMIDJI — Brooks Johnson received a surprise on Friday night.

Shortly after he won his No. 3 singles match in straight sets, the Bemidji High School boys tennis junior was named one of the team's four captains. He joins Jack McNallan, JD Hasbargen and Leo Mathews. And if anyone is surprised a player like Johnson earned his captain status, they shouldn't be.

"A really defining point in our season was when we played against Alexandria," head coach Kyle Fodness said. "Brooks was playing against a really experienced player. He was playing a tough match, and the first thing he said to me was, 'Coach, this is fun.' He's a kid that just eats competition — he devours it. Some kids say they do, but he loves it. That fuels him in those matches."

Johnson is a versatile player at Fodness' disposal. He can plug him in a doubles match with any other Lumberjack or watch him hold his on a singles match.

Johnson was one of two BHS players who won their matches in Friday's 5-2 loss under the lights against St. Michael-Albertville.

"It was cold, but I warmed up in the first set," Johnson said. "In the second set, I was feeling it. I was on fire. I felt like all of my shots were going in. I felt like I could put the ball wherever I wanted it."

Johnson will play in any match he's given, but he prefers singles competition. However, he earns his leadership stripes in doubles matches, pacing the younger players around him with his unmatched support and positive approach.

"Whenever we're down, I always try to make sure to cheer louder," Johnson said. "Having that positivity can instantly turn a match around. Even if we've already lost the meet, cheering your teammates on is still important. Keeping that positivity up is important for the guys to win their matches."

Behind Johnson's unassumingly big smile and long blond hair is one of Bemidji High School's fiercest competitors.

"I don't know if he likes tennis more or competition more," Fodness said. "It's a sport that gives him a lot of competition because it's one-on-one or two-on-two. I know he likes tennis, but his real love is the competitive aspect of tennis. He has that big smile, but he also has a locked-in mode where you don't want to get in his way."

Johnson's passion for competition extends far beyond the tennis court. Last spring, he competed with Bemidji's esports team,

earning a trip to state in Rocket League.

"It was a lot of fun last year," Johnson said. "It's a really nice community, and I love my team. I loved going to the cities to compete with my team at state. It changed a hobby I've had my whole life. I've played video games forever. Esports adds that competitive factor to video games, which I love. Winning in those competitive moments, it's perfect."

Johnson isn't playing esports for BHS this spring, citing a lack of time and a part-time job for his decision to temporarily step away from competitive gaming at BHS. He's open to playing again during his senior year. He tried forming a team to play Valorant but couldn't find the numbers.

But whether he's gaming for his school or for fun, Johnson sees the parallels between tennis and esports that others don't.

"There's something about tennis that's always clicked with me," Johnson said. "I love the mental aspect of it. It's not just a physical game. You can be the best physical player, but if you have bad mental stability, you can tank a match. You have to be mentally strong to play tennis, and I think that links with esports, too."

Before this season ends, Johnson wants to push to play No. 1 singles. He's the younger brother of four older sisters, and he wants to compete with his teammates just like he competed with him.

"Every player on the roster should have the goal of playing No. 1 singles or doubles," Fodness said. "They should want to take their teammate's spot. That's part of a really healthy competitive culture. Brooks wants that, but what he wants even more sometimes is for the player under him to push him as hard as possible. He wants to be genuinely pushed every day he's out here."

St. Michael-Albertville 5, Bemidji 2

Singles

No. 1: Cornell (STMA) def. McNallan 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Sarynski (STMA) def. Hasbargen 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Johnson (BHS) def. Gerald 7-6, 6-0

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Skogsberg 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Beck/Lindstrom (STMA) def. Louvar/Mathews 6-1, 7-5

No. 2: Beack/Slettum (STMA) def. Harris/Frank 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

No. 3 Dickerson/O'Neill (STMA) def. Friese/Arel 4-6, 7-6, 10-8