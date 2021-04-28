Brooks, Jeffries bring MSU scoring options and ball security

Apr. 28—STARKVILLE

Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland didn't hesitate when saying that the Bulldogs were going to be good next season.

He told fans of the program to go ahead and get their tickets because it's going to be a fun season. Howland has plenty of reason to believe that.

Howland is excited about the players returning from last season, but what he really seems to be really excited about is the addition of forwards D.J. Jeffries and Garrison Brooks, two four-star transfers who have already signed with the Bulldogs.

Both players have already made an impact at the NCAA level — at Memphis and North Carolina, respectively — but what do they bring to the Mississippi State squad?

Most importantly, more scoring options.

MSU relied on its three leading scorers, Iverson Molinar, D.J. Stewart and Tolu Smith, every game last year. And if one of them had a bad night, the team usually struggled to score.

That shouldn't be as much of a problem next season.

Jeffries averaged 10.3 points across 47 games in his two-year career at Memphis. Brooks averaged 9.3 points across 130 games in four years, and averaged 16.5 ppg as a junior.

Their indivdual numbers aren't outrageously high, but if MSU had two more players scoring near double digits, it opens the floor for everyone else to get better shots off.

"When you watched our game against Memphis in the NIT championship, they were double-teaming Molinar and Stewart every time they got the ball," Howland said. "They were leaving guys open that they didn't respect as offensive players. That's not going to happen now. They make everyone better just by being out there."

The two additions should also help in the turnover department.

Mississippi State turned the ball over 434 times last season, the second most in the SEC at an averaged of 15 per game. Stewart had 102 turnovers in 33 games, while Smith had 68 in 30 games and Molinar had 66 in 30 games.

Jeffries turned the ball over only 93 times in his 47 career games, and he added 82 assists as a forward.

Brooks was more careful with the ball and recorded only 171 turnovers in 130 career games while he dished out 165 assists. Both players are pass-first forwards who are not very sloppy with the ball.

"I think D.J. Jeffries gets more joy out of making plays for others than any other part of his game," Howland said. "I'm going to have to yell for him to shoot more, and Garrison is the same way. He is all about winning.

"These are great kids. Those two guys totally get it."

Dalton Middleton (dalton.middleton@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Daily Journal. Find more in the Facebook Group "Mississippi State Discussion w/Dalton Middleton."