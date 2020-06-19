Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa

Xbox One

Justin Brooks led the field to the green flag for the first 70 lap Xbox race, leading the way early as he and championship leader Daniel Buttafuoco gaped the field.

23 laps into the race, Buttafuoco was able to take the lead through a series of green-flag pit stops. Brooks was able to take it back soon after.

Brooks is able to get back out front again as the battle raged for third place between Sam Morris, Tedeschi and others.

With eight laps to go, the caution flag flew once more setting up a restart. Brooks was able to and claim the checkered flag for the JTG Daugherty Throttlers, just two tenths ahead of Buttafuoco who remains in control of the championship.

Tedeschi was third, Morris fourth and Matthew Heale fifth.

Justin Brooks adds another $2K to the bank with win No. 4 on the season. 🤝



Round 7 rolls on with the @NASCARHeat PS4 division up next: https://t.co/pKBfkg6Ln4 pic.twitter.com/6bt9gU8jPt



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 19, 2020

Xbox Race Results:

Finish Start Driver Team

1. 1 Justin Brooks JTG Daugherty Throttlers

2. 3 Daniel Buttafuoco Germain Gaming

3. 5 Brian Tedeschi Team Penske eSports

4. 11 Sam Morris Hendrick Motorsports GC

5. 13 Matthew Heale Gibbs Gaming

6. 10 Tyler Dohar JR Motorsports

7. 7 Slade Gravitt Wood Brothers Gaming

8. 12 Jordan McGraw RCR eSports

9. 4 Diego Alvarado Petty eSports

10. 6 Jose Ruiz Leavine Family Gaming

11. 2 Luis Zaiter Chip Ganassi Gaming

12. 14 Riley Ogle GoFas Gaming

13. 9 Nick Walker Roush Fenway Racing

14. 8 Matthew Selby Stewart-Haas eSports

PS4

The PS4 race got off to a rough start with a Lap 1 incident. Pole-sitter Corey Rothgeb led the way, but he was soon shuffled back as Brandyn Gritton took control.

Josh Parker then took a turn out front before a caution with 54 laps to go for a big crash in the pack. On the restart, Parker experienced connection issues and lagged, igniting another incident out of Turn 2.

Those around him appeared cautious after the incident until Cody Giles was able to make his way by with just over 40 to go. Mike Braas quickly followed suit.

A caution with seven laps to go set up yet another shootout. The restart was hectic with cars colliding with each other nearly every corner. However, the race remained green.

Up front, it was smooth sailing for Giles as he scored the win for Wood Brothers Gaming. Gritton rebounded for second place, six tenths back. Joey Stone finished third, Braas fourth and Josh Harbin fifth.

The Xbox standings tightened up significantly tonight with Giles now leading by just one point over Rothgeb, two points over Harbin and three points over Kyle Arnold.

.@WoodBrosGaming is back on top!



Cody Giles survives a late-race restart to claim his first win of 2020 in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League: https://t.co/pKBfkg6Ln4 pic.twitter.com/4G4vCljW72



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 19, 2020

PS4 Race Results:

Finish Start Driver Team

1. 4 Cody Giles Wood Brothers Gaming

2. 2 Brandyn Gritton Stewart-Haas eSports

3. 7 Joey Stone RCR eSports

4. 3 Mike Braas Petty eSports

5. 10 Josh Harbin Leavine Family Gaming

6. 5 Kyle Arnold Germain Gaming

7. 14 Jason Mitchell GoFas Gaming

8. 13 Nick Jobes Hendrick Motorsports GC

9. 1 Corey Rothgeb Team Penske eSports

10. 9 Brandon Hanna Roush Fenway Gaming

11. 11 Joe Gornick JR Motorsports

12. 12 TJ McGowan JTG Daugherty Throttlers

13. 6 Maxwell Castro Chip Ganassi Gaming

14. 8 Josh Parker Gibbs Gaming