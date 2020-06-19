Brooks/Giles score eNASCAR Heat Pro League wins at Iowa

Nick DeGroot
Justin Brooks led the field to the green flag for the first 70 lap Xbox race, leading the way early as he and championship leader Daniel Buttafuoco gaped the field.

23 laps into the race, Buttafuoco was able to take the lead through a series of green-flag pit stops. Brooks was able to take it back soon after.

 

Brooks is able to get back out front again as the battle raged for third place between Sam Morris, Tedeschi and others. 

With eight laps to go, the caution flag flew once more setting up a restart. Brooks was able to and claim the checkered flag for the JTG Daugherty Throttlers, just two tenths ahead of Buttafuoco who remains in control of the championship.

Tedeschi was third, Morris fourth and Matthew Heale fifth.

Xbox Race Results:

Finish    Start      Driver                                   Team

1.            1              Justin Brooks                      JTG Daugherty Throttlers

2.            3              Daniel Buttafuoco            Germain Gaming

3.            5              Brian Tedeschi                   Team Penske eSports

4.            11           Sam Morris                         Hendrick Motorsports GC

5.            13           Matthew Heale                 Gibbs Gaming

6.            10           Tyler Dohar                         JR Motorsports

7.            7              Slade Gravitt                      Wood Brothers Gaming

8.            12           Jordan McGraw                 RCR eSports

9.            4              Diego Alvarado                  Petty eSports

10.          6              Jose Ruiz                              Leavine Family Gaming

11.          2              Luis Zaiter                            Chip Ganassi Gaming

12.          14           Riley Ogle                            GoFas Gaming

13.          9              Nick Walker                        Roush Fenway Racing

14.          8              Matthew Selby                 Stewart-Haas eSports

PS4

The PS4 race got off to a rough start with a Lap 1 incident. Pole-sitter Corey Rothgeb led the way, but he was soon shuffled back as Brandyn Gritton took control.

Josh Parker then took a turn out front before a caution with 54 laps to go for a big crash in the pack. On the restart, Parker experienced connection issues and lagged, igniting another incident out of Turn 2.

Those around him appeared cautious after the incident until Cody Giles was able to make his way by with just over 40 to go. Mike Braas quickly followed suit.

A caution with seven laps to go set up yet another shootout. The restart was hectic with cars colliding with each other nearly every corner. However, the race remained green.

Up front, it was smooth sailing for Giles as he scored the win for Wood Brothers Gaming. Gritton rebounded for second place, six tenths back. Joey Stone finished third, Braas fourth and Josh Harbin fifth.

The Xbox standings tightened up significantly tonight with Giles now leading by just one point over Rothgeb, two points over Harbin and three points over Kyle Arnold.

PS4 Race Results:

Finish    Start      Driver                                   Team

1.            4              Cody Giles                           Wood Brothers Gaming

2.            2              Brandyn Gritton                Stewart-Haas eSports

3.            7              Joey Stone                           RCR eSports

4.            3              Mike Braas                          Petty eSports

5.            10           Josh Harbin                         Leavine Family Gaming

6.            5              Kyle Arnold                         Germain Gaming

7.            14           Jason Mitchell                    GoFas Gaming

8.            13           Nick Jobes                           Hendrick Motorsports GC

9.            1              Corey Rothgeb                   Team Penske eSports

10.          9              Brandon Hanna                 Roush Fenway Gaming

11.          11           Joe Gornick                         JR Motorsports

12.          12           TJ McGowan                       JTG Daugherty Throttlers

13.          6              Maxwell Castro                 Chip Ganassi Gaming

14.          8              Josh Parker                         Gibbs Gaming

 

