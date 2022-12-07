Brooks: 'Eagles check all of the boxes' of a championship team
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: 'Eagles check all of the boxes' of a championship team.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: 'Eagles check all of the boxes' of a championship team.
Here's how a win, loss or tie against the Cardinals in Week 14 would impact the Patriots' chances of reaching the AFC playoffs.
On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we talked about some of the blatant holding in which Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith engaged during the final drives of Monday night’s win over the Saints. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, we looked at every play from those drives during which he held. It’s amazing that he was flagged for holding only [more]
The Eagles will be without a veteran defensive end for at least the next four games. By Dave Zangaro
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney may be on his way back to the Chiefs lineup. Toney has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that Toney is set to take part in Wednesday’s practice. The team’s injury report will bring word about his level [more]
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
A continuously updated list of which players from Ohio State are entering the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
DJ Lagway has spoken glowingly of the program’s familial vibes and “Christian-based atmosphere.” Will it be enough?
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the announcement of the Heisman Trophy finalists, and debate if any of the finalists have a real shot to upset Caleb Williams for the honor.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Auburn needs depth at the quarterback position. Here are the top transfer portal quarterbacks that could find a new home on the Plains.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.