Associated Press

Bill Belichick has the blueprint for beating Sam Darnold, and it starts with disguising coverages. New England's defense intercepted Darnold on three consecutive possessions in the second half — including one that J.C. Jackson returned 88 yards for a touchdown — and the New England Patriots cruised past the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on Sunday for their fourth win in the past five games. Belichick is 4-0 against Darnold, and the quarterback has thrown nine interceptions and one touchdown pass in those outings.